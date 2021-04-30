movies

Director and Cinematographer KV Anand Passes Away at 54, Tollywood Pays Tribute
2-MIN READ

Director and Cinematographer KV Anand Passes Away at 54, Tollywood Pays Tribute

National award-winning cinematographer and renowned filmmaker Karimanal Venkatesan Anand passed away on Friday. Tollywood took to social media to mourn his demise.

National award-winning cinematographer and one of the renowned filmmakers of South Indian cinema, Karimanal Venkatesan Anand passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Anand started his career as a photojournalist and made his way to showbiz by assisting cinematographer PC Sreeram in movies like Devar Magan, Amaran, Thiruda Thiruda, Gopura Vasalile and Meera.

In 1994, Anand received a National Film Award for Best Cinematographer for his work in the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyaarshan starring Mohanlal, Shobana in the lead roles. The talented artist collaborated with some of the renowned artists of South Indian cinema like Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi andSuriya. As a director, Anand worked with Suriya in movies like Ayan and Maattrraan. He also directed Dhanush in Anegan.

As a cinematographer, Anand shot Tamil movies like Kadhal Desam and Nerukku Ner. He also worked with director Shankar and shot some of the Tamil hits like Mudhalvan, Boys and the Rajinikanth blockbuster Sivaji.

The news of Anand’s demise has left several Tollywood personalities shocked who expressed their condolences on their social media handles.

Tamil actor Dhanush took to twitter to pay his tribute to Anand. Describing him as a gentle, honest, and kind man, the actor wrote that Anand was full of life, love, and joy.

Malayalam cinema actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran expressed his condolences in a tweet on Friday. The actor wrote that he was heartbroken after hearing the news of Anand’s passing away. Prithviraj also mentioned how the filmmaker played an important role in his career.

Telugu star Allu Arjun also paid his tribute to Anand and sent his condolences to his family and friends. The actor described Anand as a “wonderful cameraman” and a “brilliant director” besides being a gentleman.

Actor Gautham Karthik expressed his sorrow on his social media handle where he wrote how Indian cinema has lost one of its most wonderful creators.

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu was in disbelief as he tweeted his reaction to Anand’s demise. The filmmaker sent out his condolences message to Anand’s family.

Anand was the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). His last film was Kaappaan starring Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya.

first published:April 30, 2021, 17:48 IST