Director Anil Ravipudi To Focus on Project With Balakrishna After F3's Release

Telugu director Anil Ravipudi has shared his methods to make a mass, commercial entertainer. Along with this, he spilled the beans on his upcoming movie F3 and collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a new project.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he also said that since F2 was a blockbuster, there was immense pressure while shooting for F3 to match the standards or even take them higher. Sharing a bit about F3, he added, “The characters are the same but the content is different. I have added a few magical things and let’s see how it works.”

Further, in the interview, he said that once F3 gets released on May 27, he will shift his focus to Balakrishna’s movie. He has already started working on the script but has yet to narrate the story to him.

The two have been planning this film for a couple of years, and they now hope the things fall in place.

Meanwhile, after the grand success of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film NBK 107.

The film casts Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is playing the antagonist in this movie. The music was composed by Thaman S, while the film has been produced by Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, and C V Mohan under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 29.

After this film gets released Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi will be seen together in the upcoming project.

