Director Anubhav Sinha Writes Open Letter Ahead of Article 15 Release

Scenes from the trailer show how the people in the area believe that the Dalits have no right to demand higher wages, and their status is only what the ‘upper caste' deems fit for them.

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Director Anubhav Sinha Writes Open Letter Ahead of Article 15 Release
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose latest venture Article 15 is all set to hit the screens this Friday, has written an open letter addressing people offended by the trailer of his film. He says that the film in no way disrespects any particular community.

Earlier, there were reports that the Brahmin community was not happy with the film's trailer.

The trailer of the film shows two young girls of a village brutally raped and murdered, their bodies hanging from a tree. It shows the girls -- whose families are marginalised and forced to work as laborers -- were targeted because they demanded a hike of Rs 3, in their daily wages.

The film depicts how caste equations are prevalent in the area.

The trailer also mentions that the crime was committed by one ‘Mahantji ke ladke'. Mahantji is mentioned as a Brahmin of the highest order and this has upset the Brahmin community.

Scenes from the trailer show how the people in the area believe that the Dalits have no right to demand higher wages, and their status is only what the ‘upper caste' deems fit for them.

Ayushman Khurana, who plays the police officer investigating the case, is a Brahmin and deals with the caste complexities of the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

