Director Anup Bhandari’s Debut Kannada Film Rangitaranga To Have A Hindi Remake

A Hindi remake of Anup Bhandari’s directorial debut, Rangitaranga, is on the horizon. Released in 2015, the film this year on July 3 turned seven. According to social media reports, a big-time producer from Bollywood is in talks with corporate studios in Mumbai to bring out the Hindi adaptation of the Kannada film.

It is known that the remake will be made on a big scale and interestingly, the producer is keen on Anup Bhandari directing the Hindi project as well. However, as Anup will soon start working on his next Billa Ranga Basha with Sudeep, it is also possible that the makers might approach another director to handle the megaphone of this project. Moreover, actors like Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor might be seen essaying the lead role.

Radhika Narayan and Nirup Bhandari-starrer Rangitaranga need no introduction for true Kannada movie buffs and cinephiles. The film continues to be a favourite among many.

With the movie, Anup’s brother Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty marked their debut in the industry. Along with Sai Kumar in a crucial role, the film had music by Ajaneesh Loknath.

On the professional front, Anup Bhandari is currently busy with Vikrant Rona, which will be released in theatres in 3D on July 28.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will not only release in regional Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and but also in some foreign languages–Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Tipped to be an adventure mystery thriller, the film stars Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead along with Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles.

