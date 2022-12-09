Director Anup Pandalam Refutes Bala's Allegations Of Pending Dues

The Malayalam movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham was released on November 25 and received love from the audience and critics. But it soon got embroiled in controversies after actor Bala alleged in an interview that neither he nor the technicians of the film were given their fee. The film’s director, Anup Pandalam, had stepped forward to reply to these allegations in a Facebook post. Anup wrote that since Bala has taken his name, he will explain.

Anup wrote that he has received the fee for Shefeekkinte Santhosham and to the best of his knowledge, other technicians have also been paid. According to Anup, it was Unni Mukundan (Shefeekkinte Santhosham’s male lead) who had recommended Bala’s name. Anup further wrote that he feels happy as Bala is receiving appreciation for his acting. According to him, everyone cooperated well for the success of this movie. He also said that he feels sad that his name has been dragged into this controversy.

Mithun Ramesh, another actor in Shefeekkinte Santhosham, commented that it is an unnecessary controversy — when the whole crew were overjoyed with the film’s success. Another wrote that the film could have provided a boost to the careers of many actors, but now this controversy has tainted its success. A user also commented that makers and cast members should not reveal these misunderstandings in public.

Now viewers are waiting to see how Bala responds to this statement made by Anup. In the interview, Bala also said that makers had only paid the remuneration of female artists. Bala also stated that he isn’t raising his voice to get his fee, but for the technicians who are afraid to ask.

Apart from the technicians, Bala said that veteran actor Sidhique’s son Shaheen — who played an important role in the film — wasn’t paid his remuneration. He lambasted Unni Mukundan by saying, “He can buy a car worth Rs 1 crore 25 lakh, but can’t pay the remuneration of the technicians who worked for him?”

