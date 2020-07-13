Director Ashish R Shukla on Life Post Undekhi: Still Feels Like a Dream

Ashish R Shukla, who has earlier directed Prague, has returned with a web show Undekhi. He has earlier worked with Anurag Kashyap on Dev D, and thus it was natural or him to receive a message of praise from Kashyap.

Shukla said,"It's still feeling like a dream. I woke-up with with message of Anurag congratulating me. Then we spoke on phone for about half and hour regarding the show and how proud he felt to see my show and we spoke on performances to direction everything. I started with him 13 years back on Dev D and waited for this day since then. Then many other senior actors and directors like Gajraj Rao, Rajkummar Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Arvind Babbal, Sanjay Mishra, Vinay Pathak, whom I immensely respect and look forward to, messaged/called and the phone isn't stopping to buzz still. Touchwood.:

He added, "I hope it'll help curbing my self doubt and motivate me to do better. Also thanks to each and everyone who has been part of this journey and everyone who loved the show and calling, messaging me."

Undekhi is a crime thriller that features a family with a dark past. The developments take an unprecedented turn when something unexpected happens at a wedding organised at a Manali resort.