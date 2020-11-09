Director Atlee and Wife Priya Wish Each Other on Wedding Anniversary; See Pics

Film director Atlee and actress Priya are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Atlee, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, married film actress Krishna Priya (Priya Atlee) on November 9, 2014.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Atlee shared adorable pictures of himself with his wife and wished her a happy anniversary. He wrote that the two have faced many ups and downs in life but Priya brings the balance in his life and has guided him to take the right decisions in life. He said that Priya is “my kid, my lovely friend, crime partner, wife & everything to me in this world.”

Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life,ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner ,wife & everything to me in this world, pic.twitter.com/KH33o13EHY — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 9, 2020

He added that Priya is the most precious person he has earned in his life.

ur the most precious person I have ever earned in my life , love u suji ❤️ entering the 7 th year , more romantic madness continues ❤️❤️❤️ neethaney neethaneyy 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 9, 2020

Priya also took to Twitter after her husband and shared a heart-warming message for him. She shared two pictures where she can be seen embracing Atlee. Priya said that she is the person she is because of Atlee and he is the only person she leans on when she is upset. Stressing on the importance of friendship, Priya said that it is the first relationship that stands before them.

Wer ever I look at , which ever side I look at it’s always been u and only u ❤️ I’m the person tat I’m because of u , I’m upset or happy the only shoulders tat is always by my side to lean to is u , the 1 st relationship that stands b4 us is friendship always , pic.twitter.com/i9RxdDukLr — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 9, 2020

She added that Atlee has never failed her and the two of them will together face whatever happens in life.

u ve never failed to stand by me as a friend anytime, I promise u wat ever it is in life v ll face it together positively and happily forever ❤️ luv u soooo much papa @Atlee_dir , 6 years down forever to gooo ❤️ #happy6thanniversarytous💑 — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 9, 2020

Fans are reacting to these adorable photos. Many people gave the two best wishes on their wedding anniversary.

It is said that Atlee and Priya knew each other for 8 years and courted before getting married in 2014. Atlee started his career as an assistant director on S Shankar’s Enthiran. The sci-fi film had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles and grossed over Rs 1.95 billion (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions).

He made his directorial debut with the 2013 Raja Rani. He received a Vijay Award for the best director debut for the same. After his first film, he directed three movies — 2016 Their, 2017 Mersal and 2019 Bigil. Vijay played lead roles in all the three movies.