Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Director Atlee Attends Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash, Further Fuels Collaboration Rumours

Director Atlee wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with a short message, sharing his photo with the actor at the party.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Director Atlee Attends Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash, Further Fuels Collaboration Rumours
Image: Twitter

There has been major buzz doing the rounds about a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and south director Atlee. While fans are still waiting for an official announcement about the project, the director was spotted at Shah Rukh's private birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday.

The popular Tamil filmmaker attended SRK's birthday party with his wife Priya. Photos of King Khan posing with Atlee and Priya have surfaced, adding more fuel to curiosity around their rumoured collaboration. It has been reported that the film has been titled Sanki.

Atlee wished Shah Rukh on his birthday with a short message, sharing his photo with the actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir love u sir."

Atlee has successfully directed films like Raja Rani and Mersal. His latest release, Bigil, starring Vijay, is also a hit.

Ever since his last movie Zero bombed, there has been a lot of talk about which project will the superstar take up next. While interacting with the media yesterday on his 54th birthday, Shah Rukh opened up on his next project and said that he will make the big announcement once the movie goes on floors. He added that he is working on a lot of scripts and will be announcing the project once everything is finalized.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram