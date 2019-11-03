Director Atlee Attends Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash, Further Fuels Collaboration Rumours

There has been major buzz doing the rounds about a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and south director Atlee. While fans are still waiting for an official announcement about the project, the director was spotted at Shah Rukh's private birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday.

The popular Tamil filmmaker attended SRK's birthday party with his wife Priya. Photos of King Khan posing with Atlee and Priya have surfaced, adding more fuel to curiosity around their rumoured collaboration. It has been reported that the film has been titled Sanki.

Atlee wished Shah Rukh on his birthday with a short message, sharing his photo with the actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir love u sir."

Atlee has successfully directed films like Raja Rani and Mersal. His latest release, Bigil, starring Vijay, is also a hit.

Ever since his last movie Zero bombed, there has been a lot of talk about which project will the superstar take up next. While interacting with the media yesterday on his 54th birthday, Shah Rukh opened up on his next project and said that he will make the big announcement once the movie goes on floors. He added that he is working on a lot of scripts and will be announcing the project once everything is finalized.

