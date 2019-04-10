LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Director Atlee Hangs Out with Shah Rukh Khan, Trolls Make Racist Comments

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were spotted together during an IPL match at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. Trolls played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee’s skin colour.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 10, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Director Atlee Hangs Out with Shah Rukh Khan, Trolls Make Racist Comments
Image: Twitter
Fans of Atlee Kumar lashed out at trolls for making obnoxious remarks about the Tamil filmmaker’s skin colour. It all started when a picture of Atlee, who directed Tamil blockbuster Mersal staring 'Thalapathy' Vijay', and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who were spotted enjoying an Indian Premier League cricket match last night in Chennai. The image sent Twitter users into a tizzy about the possibility of collaboration between the two.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were photographed together during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. However, trolls as usual played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee’s skin colour. In turn, they drew the ire of Atlee’s fans.

Atlee’s fans jumped to his rescue and slammed the trolls for their racist remarks. "Y'all are making fun of Atlee's skin colour. Well, at least he got to sit beside SRK by his own hard work. What have you achieved other than sitting at your home commenting about his skin colour?" one Twitter user wrote.




Check out other fan reactions to online trolling and mud slinging.







Though the match was in favour of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings but more than the victory, the K-town is excited about the meeting of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. There were speculations that Atlee is trying to rope in SRK for a cameo in his upcoming film with actor Vijay or that the duo were collaborating on a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mersal.

Neither of the reports are confirmed as of now but with Atlee recently following SRK on Twitter the suspicion has increased.

