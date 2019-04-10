English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Atlee Hangs Out with Shah Rukh Khan, Trolls Make Racist Comments
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were spotted together during an IPL match at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. Trolls played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee’s skin colour.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Fans of Atlee Kumar lashed out at trolls for making obnoxious remarks about the Tamil filmmaker’s skin colour. It all started when a picture of Atlee, who directed Tamil blockbuster Mersal staring 'Thalapathy' Vijay', and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who were spotted enjoying an Indian Premier League cricket match last night in Chennai. The image sent Twitter users into a tizzy about the possibility of collaboration between the two.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were photographed together during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. However, trolls as usual played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee’s skin colour. In turn, they drew the ire of Atlee’s fans.
Atlee’s fans jumped to his rescue and slammed the trolls for their racist remarks. "Y'all are making fun of Atlee's skin colour. Well, at least he got to sit beside SRK by his own hard work. What have you achieved other than sitting at your home commenting about his skin colour?" one Twitter user wrote.
Check out other fan reactions to online trolling and mud slinging.
Though the match was in favour of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings but more than the victory, the K-town is excited about the meeting of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. There were speculations that Atlee is trying to rope in SRK for a cameo in his upcoming film with actor Vijay or that the duo were collaborating on a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mersal.
Neither of the reports are confirmed as of now but with Atlee recently following SRK on Twitter the suspicion has increased.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee were photographed together during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. However, trolls as usual played the spoilsport by raking up Atlee’s skin colour. In turn, they drew the ire of Atlee’s fans.
Atlee’s fans jumped to his rescue and slammed the trolls for their racist remarks. "Y'all are making fun of Atlee's skin colour. Well, at least he got to sit beside SRK by his own hard work. What have you achieved other than sitting at your home commenting about his skin colour?" one Twitter user wrote.
Y’all making fun of Atlee’s skin colour well at least he got to sit beside SRK by his own hardwork. What have you achieved other than sitting at your home commenting about his skin colour? #Atlee #CSKvKKR— Yaaro (@lostsoulheree) April 9, 2019
Check out other fan reactions to online trolling and mud slinging.
#atlee He In A Position To Sit Along With #ShahrukhKhan..so many people troll about his colour. Ur troll becomes to sit along with #Sharukhkhan jiii..this meeting becomes a big blockbuster pic.twitter.com/C0QAMQbUmL— Kumaravel (@kumarav30427559) April 10, 2019
Myself being mostly dark, I feel bad for the trolls that #Atlee has to go through when he makes public appearances. #Priya should be proud that her hubby has reached a height that to sit besides #SRK is no less feat. pic.twitter.com/aDsAIm8OJ2— Pravs (@filmsnut) April 9, 2019
Though the match was in favour of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings but more than the victory, the K-town is excited about the meeting of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. There were speculations that Atlee is trying to rope in SRK for a cameo in his upcoming film with actor Vijay or that the duo were collaborating on a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mersal.
Neither of the reports are confirmed as of now but with Atlee recently following SRK on Twitter the suspicion has increased.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed in the Film
- IPL 2019 | Pandya & Rahul Depose In Front of BCCI Ombudsman in Mumbai
- David Beckham 'Speaks' in Nine Languages, Using Deepfake Tech, in Call to End Malaria
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
- Kumble, Dravid's Fight for Revenue Share Benefitting Cricketers: Sehwag
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results