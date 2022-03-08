Director Bala, Wife Muthumalar Get Divorced After 18 Years of Togetherness

While it is the wedding season for some celebrity couples in the film industry, like Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar or Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur, for some couples their marriage is going through a rough patch. After some celebrity divorce news shocked the industry, which included Samantha Ruth Prabhu Naga Chaitanya’s separation or Dhanush-Aishawaryaa and Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, director Bala’s marriage has ended after 18 years. The popular Tamil director and his wife Muthumalar have parted ways after almost two decades of togetherness.

The estranged couple had tied the knot on July 5, 2004. According to media reports, Bala and Malar were separated for four years and filed for a divorce by mutual consent. They got divorced on March 5 at a family court, as per reports. The estranged couple is co-parents to their daughter Prarthana. Their separation came as a shock to many.

Media reports also state that problems in their marriage rose when the director got busy with his movies, while Malar would be seen spending time with Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti, singer Saindhavi and her industry friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, director Bala has joined hands with actor Suriya Sivakumar after almost two decades. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together in notable films such as ‘Nandha’ in 2001, and ‘Pithamagan’ in 2003. It was reported last year that actress Keerthy Suresh might be sharing the screen space with Suriya for this film. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh’s name was also doing the rounds for the female lead.

