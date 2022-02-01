Director Bharathiraja Back Home After Recovering From Covid-19

With more than 25,000 Covid-19 infections reported daily in Tamil Nadu recently, several celebrities also tested positive for the coronavirus. Joining the list, director Bharathiraja also contracted the infection and was hospitalised in Chennai.

Bharathiraja has been in the film industry since the early 1970s and has won six National Film Awards and two State Film Awards. He is popularly known for his realistic and sensitive narrations of rural life in his films, targetting social evils like caste discrimination. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2004 for his contribution to the film industry.

Meanwhile, the ace director was recently diagnosed with coronary heart disease and corona infection before being admitted to a private hospital. But, in his latest tweet, Bharathiraja announced that he was back home, recovering from the coronavirus and would like to thank all the relatives who inquired about his health.

Tweet:

“I was hospitalized for a week with a corona infection," he said in a statement.

“My friend Dr Mr Nadesan underwent intensive treatment under their direct supervision and returned home well today. Heartfelt thanks to Mr Nadesan and all the other doctors, nurses and Government of Tamil Nadu, Government Physicians, Corporation employees, friends, directors, film industry friends, political dignitaries, media personalities who have been constantly inquiring about my condition over the phone and in the media for their support to the treatment at the hospital."

“I humbly ask the public to wear face masks regularly and observe social space in public," the director concluded.

Earlier, several celebs from the Tamil industry like Trisha, Keerthi Suresh, Vadivelu, Sathyaraj, and Khushbu tested positive for Covid. They have recovered from it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.