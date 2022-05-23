Director Bobby Reveals The Title Of Chiranjeevi's Mega 154

KS Ravindra, more commonly known as Bobby, on Sunday, announced the title of his next film, headlined by his idol Chiranjeevi. During a mega-fan meet in Vijayawada, the director unveiled that the film is titled Waltair Veerayya.

Earlier, On March 27, the cast and crew started shooting in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory. The film has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. For the first time, she will be seen sharing screen space with the Tollywood superstar. This also marks her first association with director Bobby.

Laced with all the commercial ingredients, the mass action entertainer is being co-produced by GK Mohan and Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film. The music maestro has composed many blockbuster albums for Chiranjeevi films in the past.

Arthur A. Wilson is the cinematographer for the film, while Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are writing the screenplay. The writing department has Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Along with the story, the dialogues of the upcoming project have been penned by Bobby himself. Niranjan Devaramane will handle editing, AS Prakash is the production designer, and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

With Chiranjeevi starring as an undercover cop in the film, it is known that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will also be seen playing an important role.

Speaking of Bobby, the director has worked with many Tollywood biggies, including Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja, Dagubatti Venkatesh, and Jr. NTR.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was recently seen alongside co-star Kajal Aggarwal in his latest release Acharya. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, didn’t perform well at the box office. The film also had Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

