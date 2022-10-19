Director Bobby Updates Fans on Chiranjeevi's Mega 154; Teaser Release Date Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited Mega 154 with director Bobby is one of the most-awaited films. The filmmaker tweeted an update on the film. He said that the teaser of Mega 154 will be released this Diwali and fans are supremely excited about it.

The Tweet said, “We are sure that you have taken up the teaser to the next level with your work. Can’t wait to show the first Glimpse of our Boss. Garu to the audience this Diwali.”

Thank you so much sir jiiii 😍😍 We are sure that you have taken up the teaser to next level with your work 🥁💥 Can't wait to show the first Glimpse of our Boss @KChiruTweets garu to the audience this Diwali 🙌🤩#PoonakaluLoading For SANKRANTI 2023 #MEGA154 @MythriOfficial https://t.co/OcHwZ94rJE — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 14, 2022

The film is marketed as a mass-action adventure with all the commercial components. The first peek at the project was revealed last year on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Chiranjeevi and Bobby are working together for the first time on this project.

Shruti Haasan will share the screen with the Tollywood superstar for the first time in the upcoming flick. This is also her first collaboration with filmmaker Bobby. According to reports, the actress will play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

GK Mohan, Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar will co-produce the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the film’s music. Devi Sri Prasad has composed several hit albums.

Arthur A. Wilson serves as cinematographer on the unidentified project’s technical staff. The screenplay is written by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy. Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are also members of the writing department.

Bobby wrote the dialogues for the future project in addition to the story. Niranjan Devaramane is in charge of editing, AS Prakash is in charge of production design and Sushmita Konidela is in charge of costume design.

