Director CS Amudhan's Hilarious Reply to Vijay Antony’s Tweet Goes Viral

Fans are waiting for CS Amudhan’s Ratham with bated breath. The film stars Vijay Antony in the lead role and is being touted as a crime drama. If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the theatres later this year. As the release date of Ratham draws near, the makers of the film are promoting the film on social media. Recently, Vijay Antony posted an intriguing tweet from his official Twitter handle. Vijay Antony’s tweet can be loosely translated as, “If God came in front of me, I will ask him to take away all the caste, religion, temple preachers from the world, eliminate poverty, murder and robbery, and I would request to stay god with us.”



Director of Ratham, CS Amudhan, replied to his tweet and wrote, “God should make the hero come to dubbing.”

Enga hero va dubbing vara vayunga nu keppen 🙏 #Ratham — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) October 19, 2022



CS Amudhan’s light-hearted reply has gone viral on Twitter. The banter between CS Amudhan and Vijay Antony has increased the buzz around Ratham.

Earlier this year, the makers of Ratham shared an engrossing poster of the film on social media. The poster featured Vijay Antony in an intense avatar.

Although Vijay Antony has done crime thrillers before, his role in this one is very different. Makers are hyping up Vijay’s character and his heroism. Reportedly, Ratham’s post-production work is in the final stages. Ratham has been shot in several exotic locations which include UK and Thailand.

Trade analysts are betting big on Vijay Antony’s Ratham. Vijay Antony has cultivated a huge fan base with his imposing screen presence and acting chops. He is one of the most bankable stars of the south film industry. In addition to Ratham, Vijay Antony has several interesting projects in his kitty. Vijay Antony will also be seen in Pichaikaran 2, Raining Man and Murder.

