Director Doug Liman Teases Massive Plans for Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's Edge Of Tomorrow Sequel
Taking to Instagram, Liman shared a picture of screenwriter Matthew Robinson and Allison Winter surrounded by big whiteboards.
Image Courtesy: WB Pictures Instagram
As Tom Cruise prepares and shoots for his next two Mission Impossible films, fans are still waiting to hear more about his next Edge of Tomorrow film. The film's director Doug Liman came to fans' rescue revealing that the film is in the works with massive plans involved. Taking to Instagram, Liman shared a picture of screenwriter Matthew Robinson and Allison Winter surrounded by big whiteboards.
The whiteboards can be seen covered with names and a variety of trajectories planned for the characters in the sequel. Knowing how sneaky fans can be, Liman was smart enough to keep the picture blurred enough for the text on the whiteboard to be unreadable. Nevertheless, the name Cage and Rita can be noticed on the board.
For those who may have forgotten, Cage and Rita were the names of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's characters in the film. Liman captioned the picture, "How many whiteboards is too many? #LiveDieRepeat2". The "Live. Die. Repeat" refers to the tagline of the film. While announcing the sequel Liman had stated that one of the names' considered for the sequel was "Live Die Repeat And Repeat".
View this post on Instagram
Released in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction film based on the anime comic series titled All You Need Is Kill. The story follows Tom Cruise as Major William Cage who is forcefully demoted to Private to serve in a war against an alien invasion. During a battle with the aliens, Cage dies covered in their blood which grants him the power to reset the day subconsciously. Using these powers with training and assistance from Emily Blunt's Sergeant Rita, the duo set out to defeat the aliens on a battle of intellect.
In March 2018 Emily Blunt had stated that both she and Cruise were very eager to return for the sequel but that conflicting schedules was the only problem between them. Liman had earlier hinted that the film could possibly be a prequel but did not share any details to support it.
