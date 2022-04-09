Director Duo Abbas-Mustan Expresses Their Wish To Work With Ram Charan. Fans React

The super hit director duo of Abbas-Mustan has expressed their wish to work with RRR star Ram Charan. Sharing a photo clicked with Ram Charan from RRR’s success party, the director duo wrote, “Dear ⁦@AlwaysRamCharan it was a pleasure meeting you last evening hope we work together.. our best wishes on the super success of RRR stay blessed always."

Dear ⁦@AlwaysRamCharan⁩ it was pleasure meeting you last evening❤️❤️hope we work together.. our best wishes on the super success of RRR🌹🌹stay blessed always 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/V28cGPv5p2— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) April 7, 2022

Ram Charan’s fans were quick in responding to the tweet. While some fans expressed their delight at the prospect of Ram Charan working with Abbas Mustan, others did not seem to be too pleased with it.

“Wow… Amazing news to hear. the great duo legend directors want to join hands with Mega Power," a fan wrote.

“Give him(Ram Charan) a character portrayed by Shahrukh Khan in Baazigar, with negative antagonist shades," suggested another.

“Plz don’t spoil his career… hame pata hai Bollywood me keisa movie Banta hai (We know the kinds of movies that are made in Bollywood)," a fan remarked.

Advertisement

“We want a Sultan type of rustic and rough script for our Bhai sir," read one of the replies.

Meanwhile, RRR is marching towards the Rs 1000 crores at the box office. The SS Rajamouli directorial depicted the fictional lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem ( played by Jr NTR).

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also seen in key roles in the film.

Ram Charan will be next seen in Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 29 April. Acharya is written and directed by Kortala Shiva.

Director S Shankar has also cast Ram Charan for his film, tentatively titled RC 15. The film is billed as a political drama.

For the unversed, Abbas-Mustan’s next film for Netflix will feature Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, and Kunal Khemu. The director duo last directed Machine, which starred debutant Mustafa Burmawala alongside Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.