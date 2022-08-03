Director Gautham Menon and Vikram's Latest Pics Suggest Dhruva Natchathiram is On

Director Gautham Menon recently shared some pictures with Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram, and the fans couldn’t contain their happiness, speculating whether the reunion meant the revival of the film Dhruva Natchathiram.

Director Gautham Menon posted the pictures with Vikram on Instagram, captioning it, “The stars will align!”.

The picture showed both Menon and Vikram posing for the camera. While the director donned a blue shirt with a pair of grey trousers, Vikram sported a simple white tee with light pink denim. The Tamil actor’s unkempt hair and beard made him look quite handsome.

Since being shared, fans have not stopped speculating about the arrival of the thriller-action film, Dhruva Natchathiram. While some hoped to receive the latest updates on the movie, others were confident that they would be able to watch Vikram on screen soon.

Although Dhruva Natchathiram began shooting in the year 2016, the film faced some major delays. However, the recent post might have given fans a cue that something is brewing and is under wraps.

Helmed by Gautham Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is a spy film where Vikram plays the character of John, a secret agent. He is cast alongside Tamil stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Salim Baig to name a few. The music of Dhruva Natchathiram is composed by famous Tamil and Telugu composer, Harris Jayaraj.

Meanwhile, speaking of Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram, is a popular face in the Tamil film industry with movies like Anniyan, Mahaan, Iru Mugan, and Kadaram Kondan to his name. He also bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for portraying the character of an autistic man in the Tamil film Pithamagan.

