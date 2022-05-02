Director Gautham Pens Heartfelt Note For Rangamma Patti

Veteran Tamil actress Rangamma Patti, best known for her comedic roles, died on April 29 in Coimbatore at the age of 83. The renowned actress, who had appeared in films with famed comedians Vadievelu and Vivek, was residing in Telugupalayam hamlet near Annur in the Coimbatore region. She had been suffering from age-related ailments for several months.

Now, Tami director Gautham with whom Rangamma Patti had worked in several films has shared a heartfelt note on Facebook. He wrote, “In the movie, which I directed, no one can forget Rangamma’s grandmother’s smirk as she smiles like a child, tapping the back of my shoulder with her hand.”

Rengamma Patti’s creative journey, which began with Ms Jayalalithaa and continued for four generations till her death, was fraught with difficulty.

A photo of the seasoned actress relaxing by the roadside at a bus stop previously went popular on social media. The actress was on her way to her homeland when she was allegedly abandoned by her children, who swindled her riches before abandoning her.

Later, it was found that Rangamma Patti had returned to her village with her kid and sister. She is having difficulty paying for her medical treatment.

Rangamma made her film debut in 1967 in Vivasaayee, starring MGR. She had a little part in the film. Throughout her career, the actress has performed the role of a dupe for a number of other actresses. In her six-decade career, she has appeared in over 1,000 films. Rangamma has collaborated with numerous well-known Tamil actors, including Ajith, Vijay, Vishal, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.

In 2013, she also appeared in the short film Kuttima. The film was written and directed by Ganesh Kumar Mohan.

