Director Gopal, Actor Sagar Unveil Trailer of Na Venta Paduthunna Chinnadevadamma

Director B Gopal and actor Sagar RK Naidu have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Na Venta Paduthunna Chinnadevadamma, headlined by Tej Kurapati, Akhila Aakarshana, and Kalpana Reddy. Directed by Vandela Venkat, the film also features Tanikella Bharani, Jeeva, and others.

All the songs released from this film have received an amazing response and have already made their way into the playlist of the masses.

At a press conference organised by the film unit after the trailer’s release, B Gopal said that from the songs and the trailer, the film looks promising.

“All the actors and technicians worked very hard for this movie. Director Venkat shot very confidently with the belief in this story,” he added.

He also hopes that the upcoming film emerge as a big hit for the producers, who believed in the story and director of this movie.

Meanwhile, Sagar urged the masses to watch the movie in cinema halls.

The producer behind the film said that the shooting for Na Venta Paduthunna Chinnadevadamma was wrapped up as per the planned budget. Among other locations, the film has also been shot at Chinna Tirupathi.

Akhila, the film’s female lead, was also present on the occasion and said, “I liked the story told by the director. I made this film thinking that the actress’ role has a good scope in this story.”

She further hoped that the film, which is coming before the audience on September 2, will be a great success.

The new Telugu film has the story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by the director himself and also stars Jogi Brothers, Ananth, Bus Stop Koteswara Rao, Dr Prasad, and Madhavi Prasad, among others.

P Vamsi Prakash and Sandeep Kumar are the faces behind films’ cinematography and music, respectively.

