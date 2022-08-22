Director Hemant Dhome's Next Venture Sunny To Release On This Date

Actor-director Hemant Dhome’s upcoming Marathi movie Sunny has already created a buzz on the internet. Now, Hemant surprised his fans and officially announced the release date of the movie.

Recently, the Jhimma star shared the news with fans and followers. Sharing the poster on social media, the actor wrote, “Last year on 19th November 2021 we brought it to you. Jhimma!!! It has been exactly one year now. On the same Friday. Once again the game of happiness. From the people close to you. In a cinema nearby!”

As soon as this post was shared, his fan’s curiosity reached its peak. They expressed their happiness and also shared a lot of wishes for his upcoming project. As one of the users wrote, “Congratulations and all the best to you and the entire team!” Another one said, “Looking forward”. Overall everyone shared their excitement about the movie.

Talking about the movie, Sunny is written by Irawati Karnik and stars Lalit Prabhakar in the lead along with Kshitee Jog, Wesley Lloyd, Abhishek Deshmukh, Megan Liberty, Paige Farnham, and Pedro Bosnich playing the supporting role.

The shooting of the film ended last month. Meanwhile, in an interview, speaking about his movie, Hemant said that this project was very special to him. He has lived the life of Sunny to some extent and the character is very close to him. He further said he was sure that Lalit Prabhakar would do justice to this character and he is also very excited and happy to get an opportunity to work with Akshay Bardapurkar for the first time.

