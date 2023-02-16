Director Hemanth Rao’s upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello has been making headlines since it was announced. Hemanth rose to fame following the success of his directorial debut Godhi Banna Sadharana in 2016. Now the viewers are keeping high hope for his new project.

In a recent interview, the director spilled some secrets about his next film. The romantic drama features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. Currently, the storyline of this film is going viral. Hemant Rao revealed in an interview that he wrote the story before his first film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. He first narrated the story to actor Puneeth Rajkumar and he liked the story but it didn’t work out, Rao added.

Later, Hemant Rao told this story to Yash. He also liked the story but somehow was not able to do the film. Finally, Rakshit Shetty heard the script and agreed to work on the film. This film has started in 2022. Now, most of the shooting has concluded, and the film marks Rakshit Shetty’s comeback on the big screen.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth is paired with Rakshit Shetty, who has gained weight for this project and will be seen in a different avatar.

Meanwhile, the makers recently released the second teaser of the film. In the teaser for the romantic drama, Manu and Surabhi (Shetty and Vasanth) are seen sharing a cosy moment as they travel by bus. The teaser received a lot of positive responses from the viewers. The first teaser was released last year on June 6.

The film’s other cast includes Pavitra Lokesh, Ramesh Indira, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa and Gopal Deshpande in supporting roles. The music for the film is composed by Charan Raj while Advaitha Gurumurthy handled the cinematography.

The movie is bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under the banner Pushkar films, and it also marks the second collaboration between Hemanth and Rakshit. The two previously collaborated on the 2015 film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.

Meanwhile, fans of Rakshit Shetty anticipate that the film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello will combine the magic of Hemanth Rao’s sensibilities to produce an unforgettable experience. The film is all set to be released on the big screens this year in July. But the makers have not confirmed the release date yet.

