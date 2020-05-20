Director Jeethu Joseph Debunks Rumours Of Abandoning Mohanlal's Movie RAM

South film director Jeethu Joseph has put all speculations to rest about his upcoming movie RAM with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. There were rumours that the movie has been shelved. The filmmaker has claimed that the shooting of the film has been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the Drishyam director said that once the effect of the virus subsides in the UK and Uzbekistan, he will resume the shoot. He added that in Kerala the novel coronavirus has somewhat been controlled, hence it's likely to start the shoot early here.

“In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie RAM and planning another project. We had to stop the work of RAM due to the spread of Covid virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in UK and Uzbekistan,” read the post.

The 47-year-old director also said that he has been contemplating shooting a new movie entirely in Kerala.

“I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in Kerala but this doesn’t mean in any way that I have abandoned the project RAM. It's just being delayed due to the circumstances,” he said.

RAM will feature Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. It will also star Adil Hussain and Indrajith Sukumaran in other key characters.

Follow @News18Movies for more