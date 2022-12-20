Director Jeo Baby Withdraws Film From Kannur Festival To Protest Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Malayalam director Jeo Baby has withdrawn his film from the upcoming Happiness Film Festival in Thaliparam, which was inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Jeo Baby’s film Freedom Fight was supposed to be screened at the festival conducted by the Government of Kerala from December 19-21. The director, however, decided not to screen Freedom Fight after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan was called in by the film festival authorities to inaugurate the event. This was done as means of protest against Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who had defended the caste discrimination at the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kottayam.

After protests by K R Narayanan Film Institute students and sanitation employees against the institute’s director Shankar Mohan, who they claimed had a casteist mentality, Gopalakrishnan, who is the chairman of the film institute faced backlash as well for not taking any action against Shankar Mohan.

Gopalakrishnan was alleged to have been defending Shankar Mohan. Even as the backlash continued, Gopalakrishnan was invited to inaugurate the film festival and he did so on December 19. Jeo Baby put up a Facebook post one day prior to the inauguration, stating his decision to withdraw his film from the festival.

He also stated that Adoor Gopalakrishnan held a dictatorial regime at the institute which put the careers of the students in jeopardy. “We strongly oppose the government’s and Chalachitra Academy’s decision. We also demand legal action against KR Narayanan Film Institute chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan and director Shankar Mohan,” reads the post.

