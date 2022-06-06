Director Kiran Raj's 777 Charlie To Be Premiered in 21 Cities in India

Director Kiran Raj’s much-awaited film 777 Charlie, which is about the story of a dog and a human, is set to hit the big screen worldwide. The trailer for the movie was much adored by fans and it garnered a massive 1.3 crore views in 24 hours.

The makers are planning to make 777 Charlie’s paid premiere show in 21 cities in India. The movie has already been very successful with its campaign in South India. It has already made a new record without even being released.

It is the first film to be premiered in 21 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Madurai. 77 Charlie is set to have its event on June 7 in Hyderabad and Varanasi, Delhi and Amritsar on June 2, August 6 in Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, and finally on August 9 in Nagpur and Surat.

The movie stars Rakshit Shetty in the titular role. He will also be responsible for the production. Raj B, Danish Seth, Tamil Bobby Lion and many others also feature in important roles. Director Kiran Raj has made an action cut for the film.

The trailer for the movie that was launched in five languages was much-loved by audiences. It currently stands at 2.8 crore views. The emotional scenes between the dog and actor Rakshit made an impact on people and raised their curiosity about the film.

Rakshit lauded director Kiran Raj, who is making his debut with 777 Charlie. His first project has become one of the most awaited movies on the pan-India level.

