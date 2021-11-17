Director Koratala Siva to Start Shooting For His Next Without NTR Jr for Now

Director Koratala Siva will start shooting for his next without NTR Jr on the sets for now. The shooting will commence this month after the puja muhurat on the sets. According to reports, south superstar NTR Jr is recovering from a hand injury, and therefore the director and the crew will shoot scenes with other artists.

The film will be co-produced by Nandamuri Tarakaramaru Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. The amazing duo of director Koratala Shiva and NTR Jr gave the blockbuster hit ‘Janata Garage’ in 2016. Now, they are working together once again. The film will be released on a pan-India level.

Reports also say that Siva and NTR Jr have already completed the pre-production work for the project. The producers of the film have decided to complete the shooting in three schedules. The lead actor is training hard to lose about 6 to 7 kgs for this movie. NTR Jr will be playing a key role of a student leader in the film with a story based on political elements of a valuable message for students not to waste their precious life in politics.

“NTR Jr and I have an amazing understanding between us. We had worked hard at the time of Janata Garage in 2016. At that time, all the work was done locally but this time we are going to work on a national level. I am planning to make huge changes and additions to this movie to capture the pan-India audience. ” said Koratala Shiva.

NTR Jr is currently shooting for ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be released worldwide on January 7 next year.

Reports also say that Alia Bhatt has almost been finalised as the female lead in the Siva directorial.

The Bollywood diva has shared the screen with Ram Charan before and is expected to feature opposite NTR Jr in his next.

