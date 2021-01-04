Director Krish Jagarlamudi Tests Positive for Covid-19

Popular Tollywood director Krish has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . He is currently in home quarantine and is taking all the necessary measures as advised by doctors.

These days, it is a mandatory practice for the cast and crew to undergo the COVID-19 tests before starting the shoot of a film, serial, or web series. According to a report published in the Telugu Cinema, Krish came out positive after he underwent the Covid test before starting the shoot of his upcoming film, PSPK27.

The film features Pawan Kalyan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal. The periodic drama film is being bankrolled by AM Ratnam. Top actor Kalyan has assured the director that he will start shooting the film as soon as he recovers from the deadly disease.

Pawan has been keeping himself busy with quite a few films. The actor has been having a packed schedule currently. He has confirmed to give a period of 40 days to the movie. Apart from that, the ace actor will be working on another film which is going to be the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The untitled remake of the Malayalam movie will star Rana Daggubati. The upcoming film is being directed by Sachy. Kalyan will be seen playing the character of Ayyappan Nair, originally played by Biju Menon, while Rana will be playing the role of Koshy Kurian, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Malayalam movie.

Kalyan also recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film had Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The Telugu version of the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and stars Anjnjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. There are chances that the movie may hit the screens in Sankranti this year.