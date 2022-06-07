Director KS Ravikumar Joins Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Next? What We Know

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth are waiting for his next film. His last film, Annaathe, which hit the theatres about six months ago received mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office.

Rajinikanth has confirmed his next project Nelson Dilipkumar, whose last film, Beast, was also an average performer. The shooting for Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169 will commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a Pongal 2023 release. However, there is some interesting development in the meantime. It is being said that KS Ravikumar will be a part of Nelson and Rajinikanth’s film.

According to reports, Rajini has requested K.S. Ravikumar to join the project and help with the script. Rajinikanth has worked with director KS Ravikumar on Padayappa, Muthu, and Lingaa, which have all been box office hits. They were also supposed to do a film called Rana together but the film got shelved ultimately.

As part of the team’s efforts to create a powerful film that will appeal to audiences of all generations, the director has now been appointed as an additional script writer for Thalaivar 169. Nelson Dilipkumar will be assisted by KS Ravikumar in the completion of the final script, and he has reportedly started working on it.

There are also talks that Rajinikanth was not impressed with the screenplay of Nelson’s last film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, which is why he wanted a more experienced director to be on the team. That is how Ravikumar reportedly joined the team. However, the famed commercial filmmaker’s participation is yet to be confirmed officially by the team.

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, and Priyanka Mohan are said to be part of Thalaivar 169. However, the makers are yet to confirm these reports. Anirudh Ravichander is confirmed to score music for the film.

