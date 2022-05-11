Director KS Ravikumar Opens Up About Missing Opportunity to Work With Vijay

K.S Ravikumar has the distinction of having worked with some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. The filmmaker previously directed actor Vijay in the 1999 family drama Minsara Kanna, which contains comedic aspects.

Minsara Kanna, Vijay’s sole collaboration with Ravikumar, was a commercial failure. In 2009, during the audio launch of Suriya’s Aadhavan, Ilayathalapathy, Vijay joked that he was probably the only actor who has not had a successful hit with filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar.

Ravikumar then guaranteed Vijay that the two will collaborate on a big hit in the near future. However, the day is yet to come when we will witness this combo again.

During a recent interview, the director shared his thoughts about the situation, saying that after Minsara Kanna, he had two possibilities to work with Vijay again. However, he stated that several things did not go as planned and that he missed guiding Thalapathy.

Furthermore, the director stated that he hoped to work with him again in future. He also indicated a wish to collaborate with him. Ravikumar went on to say that Vijay is very enthusiastic and that once he starts something, he makes sure to finish with complete dedication.

According to reports, while Ravikumar was directing superstar Rajinikanth in Padaiyappa, he sought to cast Vijay as Rajni’s daughter Preeta’s boyfriend in the film. However, due to the unavailability matters, Vijay could not grab the role and it was later landed by actor Abbas.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Beast. The movie, which was released on April 13, opened with mixed reviews. The movie is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde played the leading lady in the film, which marked her homecoming in the Tamil film industry after a long time. It also marked her first collaboration with Thalapathy.

After around a month of its premiere, the Vijay-starrer is now gearing up for its OTT release on May 11 on Netflix.

