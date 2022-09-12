Director Lal Jr's Next to Have Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in Lead Roles

Director Lal Jr’s next film titled Nadikar Thilakam will have Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. This Malayalam commercial entertainer is scripted by Suvin Somasekharan. No details related to the storyline are out yet. Meanwhile, in the movie, Tovino will essay as superstar David Padikkal and Soubin Shahir as Bala. The project is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It is the first time, Mythri will be producing a Malayalam movie.



Recently, Tovino shared a character reveal video on his Instagram. In the tape, he further shares the behind-the-scenes shot of his poster looks. In the poster, he looks rowdy. In another video, Shahir recounts his look. He chopped off his hair for his role.

Moreover, the characters of David and Bala will remind you of the famous duo of Munna Bhai and Circuit. As we liked this new and unique look of Tovino and Soubin, so did fans. They have flooded the comment section with fire emojis and are thrilled for Nadikar Thilakam.



Lal Jr is credited for the successful run of his previous blockbuster Driving License. The movie starred Suraj Venjaramoodu, Deepti Sati, Prithiviraj Sukumar, Miya George, Mridul Nair, and Adhish Praveen. With a said budget of Rs.4 crore, the worldwide collected Rs. 31 crore.

On the career front, Tovino Thomas recently won the best actor award for Minnal Murali at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 held in Bangalore. Tovino is currently busy with Biju Damodaran’s next Adrishya Jalakangal. The storyline will portray society’s struggles to regain normalcy during unprecedented situations.

