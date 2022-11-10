Director Lokesh Kanagaraj To Make His Acting Debut Soon? What We Know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the most sought-after directors among the younger generation of filmmakers in Tamil cinema. With big hits like Master, Kaithi and Vikram to his credit, he is also the first Tamil filmmaker who has created crossovers of multiple films, creating what is known as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Currently, the director is busy with Thalapathy 67, which reunites him with Vijay. Pre-production work for the film is underway, and Lokesh may have another surprise for his fans before Thalapathy 67 is released.

We are all well-versed in Lokesh’s exceptional filmmaking skills, but you may very soon get to see the actor in him. According to some reports, Lokesh is going to make his acting debut in a movie called Singapore Salon, directed by Gokul. Additional reports say that Lokesh will be playing himself in an extended cameo in the film. An official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same.

Singapore Salon has R.J. Balaji and Shivani Narayanan in the lead roles and is produced by Vels Films International. The filming of the movie began on September 12 after a puja ceremony and was shot in Tenkasi and other adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu, including the Wells International School, Pallavaram.

Meanwhile, Lokesh’s Thalapathy 67 will go on floors on December 4. According to reports. Several well-known actors, including Trisha, Nivin Pauly, Vishal, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others, are in talks to play significant roles. The release date of the film has not yet been finalised.

Read all the Latest Movies News here