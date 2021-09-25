Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma Starrer Antim to Release on Diwali? Here's What We Know

The fans of Salman Khan eagerly wait for his movies. ‘Dabangg’ Khan’s next film, Antim, has been constantly in the news. Alongside Salman, Aayush Sharma will also be seen in this film.

Not to forget, Salman will be seen in a completely different avatar in this film and the fans can’t wait to know the release date of this film. Salman will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film, which is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to a report in the Times of India, the director said that if the theatres in Maharashtra remain open in October, then the makers plan to release the film Antim on Diwali. Furthermore, he said that the story of the film revolves around Maharashtra, adding that the film will only be released in the theatres and not on OTT. Antim is equally important for Ayush Sharma, who is yet to taste success at the box office.

The film is a remake of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The story of this movie revolves around two central characters — Salman, who plays a police officer and Aayush, a gangster. However, there’s been a lot of curiosity around the climax of the film, for it’s said to be different and something that stands apart.

As far as other projects are concerned, Salman is also busy shooting for Tiger 3. He will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.