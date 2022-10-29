Director Mallidi Vashist Says Shooting For Bimbisara Part 2 Will Begin Soon

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram left the movie buffs awestruck with his recent box office outing Bimbisara, directed by Mallidi Vashist. Fans loved how Kalyan Ram exuded brilliance in his dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadutta. Now, Mallidi has come up with an update about Bimbisara that will make Kalyan Ram fans happy.

In a recent interview, Mallidi announced that he will make a sequel to Bimbisara. He expressed confidence over the fact that Bimbisara’s second part will live up to the expectations of the audiences.

Mallidi added that filming of Bimbisara’s second part will start after Kalyan Ram wraps up the shooting for his ongoing projects.

Currently, Kalyan Ram is busy with his upcoming movie Devil directed by Naveen Medaram. Touted to be a thriller, it will revolve around the story of a British secret agent who takes up the task of solving a mystery. Recently the Devil’s poster was unveiled in which Kalyan Ram was seen in a blazer and dhoti. He steps out of the train holding a gun and looks every bit dashing in moustache and beard.

This film is set in the Madras Presidency of British India in 1945. Srikanth Vissa has penned the story while Naveen has written the screenplay. Produced by Abhishek Pictures, this film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has scored the music. Devil is currently at pre-production stage.



The sequel of Bimbisara will reveal the reasons why he became a ruthless king. The second installment will also discuss the conflict between brothers Bimbisara and Devadutta. According to reports, NTR Arts will produce this film at a humongous budget. Reports claim that viewers will get to see amazing VFX in the film as well.

