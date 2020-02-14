Take the pledge to vote

Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look of Robert Pattinson as Batman

Matt Reeves has shared a clip from the camera test of the film, thereby giving DC fans long-awaited first look at Robert Pattinson as the Batman.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look of Robert Pattinson as Batman
Image: Twitter

Robert Pattinson has been making great decision in terms of films, having received acclaim for his role in The Lighthouse. What accelerated the buzz around the actor was him becoming the next face of the DC superhero Batman.

As it was reported earlier, director Matt Reeves had begun shooting for the Robert Pattinson-led movie The Batman in late January.

Now, the director has shared a clip from the camera test of the film, thereby giving DC fans long-awaited first look at Robert Pattinson as the Batman. Reeves shared the look via Twitter.

The video clip begins with an ascending tune teamed with darkness, slowly giving way to red hue as the Dark Knight becomes visible.

The nearly one-minute clip teases Robert Pattinson suited up in a brand new suit and his jaw looking prim and proper.

People mostly welcomed the look and feel of the clip, while some were reluctant to give way to a new face as their favourite superhero.

Here are some of the reactions.

The Dark Knight is one of the most popular characters in the DC cinematic universe, boasting great films associated with its name. With Christian Bale and Ben Affleck having played the role with varied success in the recent past, Robert Pattinson is under tremendous pressure to do justice to the role.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
