Director Meher Ramesh Gets a Whopping Remuneration For Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar

Telugu director Meher Ramesh is making his comeback with Bhola Shankar which will see megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The movie is a remake of 2015 Tamil action thriller Vedalam starring Ajith. Ramesh had lost his appeal after the failure of Shadow. The 2013 action flick starred Venkatesh along with Srikanth, Taapsee Pannu and Madhurima. Upon release, the film was panned by critics and bombed at the box office with a meager collection of only Rs 11.5 crore .

After the disastrous outcome, Ramesh was sidelined and the filmmaker had to work as assistant director to stay afloat. Megastar Chiranjeevi came to the rescue of the struggling filmmaker, and handed him the responsibility of the Telugu remake of Vedalam.

Ramesh is going to be paid a surprisingly high remuneration for this film. He is apparently getting paid Rs 5 lakh per month from pre-production to post-production stage. Additionally, the director is also rumoured to have a 20 percent stake in the movie’s business.

According to industry sources, his earnings from the Vedalam remake, before release, could be Rs 2 crore. The remuneration seems very high for Ramesh given his present circumstances.

The film makers had initially approached Sai Pallavi to play the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, but the actress refused saying she is scared of acting in remakes. The makers later roped in Keerthy Suresh for the role, while Tamanna Bhatia will play the love interest of Chiranjeevi.

The director also revealed the first look of Bhola Shankar on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22.

Meanwhile, the Telugu megastar has a couple of films in the pipeline. Acharya, an action drama in which he will be seen with his son Ram Charan, has been delayed due to Covid-19. As the pandemic situation is subsiding, the makers are expected to release the film early next year. Next in line is Godfather, a remake of 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The Mohan Raja directorial will also be released next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here