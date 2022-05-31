Director Mohan G’s Next Tamil Film Bakasuran Title Look Released

Filmmaker Mohan G recently shared the title look of his upcoming movie Bakasuran. Selvaraghavan is playing the lead role in the movie. Natrajan Subramaniam, popularly known as Natty, will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

The shooting of the movie is in progress and now it will be released in theatres towards the end of the year. The poster features the book Mahabharat with a phrase on it. The shooting for the film started in April.

Bakasuran is being produced by GM Film Corporation and Sam CS has composed the music of the film. Fans can’t wait to see how director Mohan will highlight the roles played by Selvaraghavan and Natty in the movie.

After the title release fans wished for the success of the project. One user wrote, “Hearty congratulations Mr Mohan sir. I pray to my Poombarai Murugan to get a Blockbuster hit for your new project. (Requesting you to keep humour in both halves).” Another wrote, “Where there is Lord Krishna there is Dharma and where there is Dharma there is Victory. Wish you all success.”

Director Mohan G made his debut with the film Pazhaya Vannarapettai. Two films by Director Mohan, Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam, have already become big hits. Both these films had Richard Rishi, Ajith’s brother-in-law, as the hero.

Selvaraghavan, who had a pivotal role in Vijay’s Beast, was recently seen in Saani Kaayidham. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie has Keerthy Suresh in as the female lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.