Director Mohan Raja Reveals Why Mohanbabu, Rajasekhar Couldn't Do Hanuman Junction

Ace filmmaker Mohan Raja made his directorial debut with Hanuman Junction, and the film recently completed 20 years of release. On the occasion, the director revealed some interesting details about the film during an interview. Hanuman Junction, Raja’s only Telugu venture to date, was a remake of the 2000 Malayalam film titled Thenkasipattanam and was a successful project.

Currently, Raja is busy with his upcoming Telugu film titled Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal.

Speaking of Hanuman Junction, Raja said that the film was planned with the veteran actors Mohan Babu and Rajasekhar. Interestingly, they had signed the film and even taken advance for the same. But given their respective commitments to other projects, the stars couldn’t do the film.

During the interview, Raja spoke highly of Mohan Babu and Rajasekhar and wished they had made it to the main cast of the film. Raja, who replaced his original casting plans with Arjun Sarja and Jagapathibabu, took the suggestion of his father, editor Mohan, to take inspiration from Thenkasipattanam for his directorial debut.

At the screening of the film, the audience was left impressed with the comical punches of the actors. The action comedy film was backed by M. V. Lakshmi under the banner M. L. Movie Arts.

Arjun, Jagapati Babu, Venu Thottempudi, Laya, Sneha, Vijayalakshmi, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Brahmanandam, Kovai Sarala, and Ali were part of the main cast.

