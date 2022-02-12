Director Muthaiah to Write Screenplay for Vikram Prabhu’s Tiger

Vikram Prabhu will be next seen in ‘Tiger’, a suspenseful thriller, directed by debutant Karthi. M Muthaiah, who had directed Vikram’s last film Pulikuthi Pandi, will be working on Tiger’s storyline.

Speaking about ‘Tiger,’ director Karthi reportedly stated that Muthaiah’s participation in the film as a scriptwriter gave him enormous delight. Notably, Karthi formerly worked as Muthaiah’s assistant. According to reports, the director also stated that the film’s technical team is one of the film’s most important pillars and the film will surely be a great theatrical watch for everyone.

The film is touted as a thriller. And, the plot is expected to revolve around a person, who becomes embroiled in the raucous activities going on around him, causing a series of twists and turns in his life. Tiger is anticipated to feature Vikram Prabhu in a distinct dimension.

Tiger went on floors on February 1 after a puja ceremony. The team’s objective is to wrap up the shoot in 40 days on a single continuous schedule. Apart from Vikram, the south siren Sri Divya will be playing the female lead in the film.

Notably, Vikram and Sri Divya had co-starred in Vellaikaara Durai in 2014. Talking about the rest of the ensemble cast, Ananthika will also play a significant female part in the movie. Tiger is also going to feature Sakthi Vasu, who will portray the antagonist. Rishi, Daniel Annie Pope, and others are included in the cast. Tiger’s soundtrack will be produced by Sam CS. M Studios is producing the film in collaboration with Open Screen Pictures.

