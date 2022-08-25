Director Mysskin Regrets Calling Critics 'Stupid', Backs Their Right to Criticise

Filmmaker Mysskin has cultivated his fan following with his distinctive vision. In one of his previous interviews, the director called his critics “idiots” following which he was heavily criticized.

Now in his recent interview with a weekly magazine, Mysskin expressed regret over his comment.

In a statement, Mysskin said, “Watch my film, if the film is good, appreciate it, if the film is not good, criticize it. It is everyone’s right to criticize, I will never allow violation of rights.”

For the unversed, the director is known for successfully delivering emotionally hard-hitting stories and with his upcoming Pisasu 2, the director will once again prove his trademark elements on the screen.

Top Showsha Video

The filmmaker is all set to entertain the masses with his much-awaited sequel to the horror drama Pisasu (2014). The teaser and intriguing poster featuring Andrea Jeremiah attracted wide attention to the project.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing an extended cameo. The film also features Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in crucial roles.

Pisasu 2 was initially slated to hit theatres on August 31 but has been postponed due to unknown reasons. The unit will soon take a final call on the release date of the film.

The thrilling project is produced by T Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner and features music by Karthik Raja. Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the new release date of the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here