Director Nag Ashwin Approaches Anand Mahindra For His Upcoming Sci-Fi Film Project K

Since the announcement of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K, the sci-fi drama has been creating a buzz following its star cast and lavish budget. The film’s director Nag Ashwin has now sought the help of industrialist Anand Mahindra for making a few next-generation vehicles for this movie.

In a series of tweets, Ashwin reached out to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, to assist the film’s team with their expertise to design the vehicles for the movie.

Nag Ashwin in his tweet expressed that the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is being built beyond present-day technology and if the film is made as planned, then it will be a matter of pride for India.

“Dear @anandmahindra sir…we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today…if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation,” tweeted Ashwin.

The acclaimed filmmaker progressed with another tweet stating that he admires the business tycoon and it would be an honour if Anand Mahindra could help the team ‘engineer the future’.

“I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before…it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future… #ProjectK,” Ashwin wrote in another tweet.

Soon after approaching the business tycoon, the tweets went viral with netizens sharing and retweeting them. However, what remains to be seen is how Anand Mahindra responds to the filmmaker’s request.

The star-studded project has completed fifty percent of the scheduled shoot and it is known that the makers are planning to release the film by early next year.

