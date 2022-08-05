Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar Praises Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona

Kiccha Sudeep’s latest film Vikrant Rona was released in theatres on July 28. It has been getting a strong response at the theatres and it’s soon going to breach the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office worldwide. The film is being applauded for its action sequences, visual effects and acting.

Well-known Kannada writer and director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar recently praised the film in a series of tweets. Nagathihalli wrote that the art, photography, music and sound design of Vikrant Rona were top notch. He also applauded Kiccha Sudeep’s engaging performance and rich production qualities. Nagathihalli completed the tweet writing that Kannada film industry should not be apprehensive with such films and welcome them whole heartedly.

Many users fully agreed with the observations of the filmmaker and replied that Nagathihalli is correct about his opinion regarding Vikrant Rona.

Another user praised the film Vikrant Rona calling it mind blowing with top notch performances by Kiccha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari and others.

Vikrant Rona completed a week of its release and is still going strong at the theatres. According to reports, Vikrant Rona is dominating many theatres worldwide even in its second week. Encouraged by the success of the movie, the makers recently announced its release in Japan. The movie will soon be dubbed in Japanese.

Kichha Sudeep’s fans are also expecting a sequel to this action thriller. However, Sudeep recently clarified that the possibility of sequel to Vikrant Rona will be there only if they get a good script.

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari. Apart from Kichcha and Nirup, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Vasuki Vaibhav and Ram are playing important roles in the movie. Vikrant Rona narrates the story of a haunted place titled Kamorottu. A police officer and many kids were killed in this place and the story revolves around the investigation into solving this mystery.

