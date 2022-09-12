Director Narthan to Team up With Yash and Ram Charan For His Next? What We Know

Rumour has it that Kannada filmmaker Narthan, who garnered a fair deal of attention with his neo-noir action thriller Mufti in 2017, is set to team up with Kannada star Yash and Ram Charan for his next movie. The director has been continually hitting the headlines for holding talks with both the lead actors.

As per the latest social media reports, the RRR actor and the Mufti director met six months ago to discuss the film. And more recently, after Charan gave his formal nod, Megastar Chiranjeevi heard the final script on September 8. He loved it and the project is now locked.

Top showsha video

An official announcement in this regard will be made soon. The upcoming project is said to be a big-budget pan-India movie. While we await official information, if this buzz materialises, it will be an added boon for the director and both the actors.

The news has piqued the curiosity of fans and many are wondering if both the actors will play lead roles in this film. Or does one play the role of a villain? It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the trio.

Speaking of Ram Charan’s work front, the actor is busy shooting for his 15th film, under Shankar’s direction. The actor’s 16th film with Gautam Tinnanuri was recently shelved as Chiranjeevi did not like the complete script.

Meanwhile, no official reports are backing Narthan’s independent project with the KFG star. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 emerged as the most successful movie this year. Fans are eagerly eyeing updates on the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here