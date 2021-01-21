Director Nila Madhab Panda's Next To Be Crime Investigative Environment Project

Panaji: Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, acclaimed for projects like “Kadvi Hawa” and “I am Kalam”, says he is currently scripting his next, a crime environment film set in the future. Panda said the yet-untitled film will further his drive to chronicle stories of climate change on screen.

“My next is a crime investigative enviornment project, set in the future. It’s a new genre for me. It’s almost like how would you survive without rivers? The writing is going on, it’ll take at least a year to go on floors. The idea was with me for a long time but I’m finally working on it,” Panda told .