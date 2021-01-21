News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Director Nila Madhab Panda's Next To Be Crime Investigative Environment Project
1-MIN READ

Director Nila Madhab Panda's Next To Be Crime Investigative Environment Project

Director Nila Madhab Panda's Next To Be Crime Investigative Environment Project

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, acclaimed for projects like "Kadvi Hawa" and "I am Kalam", says he is currently scripting his next, a crime environment film set in the future. Panda said the yet-untitled film will further his drive to chronicle stories of climate change on screen.

Panaji: Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, acclaimed for projects like “Kadvi Hawa” and “I am Kalam”, says he is currently scripting his next, a crime environment film set in the future. Panda said the yet-untitled film will further his drive to chronicle stories of climate change on screen.

“My next is a crime investigative enviornment project, set in the future. It’s a new genre for me. It’s almost like how would you survive without rivers? The writing is going on, it’ll take at least a year to go on floors. The idea was with me for a long time but I’m finally working on it,” Panda told .


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...