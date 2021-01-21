1-MIN READ
Director Nila Madhab Panda's Next To Be Crime Investigative Environment Project
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, acclaimed for projects like "Kadvi Hawa" and "I am Kalam", says he is currently scripting his next, a crime environment film set in the future. Panda said the yet-untitled film will further his drive to chronicle stories of climate change on screen.
January 21, 2021
“My next is a crime investigative enviornment project, set in the future. It’s a new genre for me. It’s almost like how would you survive without rivers? The writing is going on, it’ll take at least a year to go on floors. The idea was with me for a long time but I’m finally working on it,” Panda told .