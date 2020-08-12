Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Condition Critical: Report

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his work in films like Drishyam and Mumbai Meri Jaan, has been hospitalised, according to a report. He is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

As per a report in India Today, Nishikant had suffered from cirrhosis of the liver in the past that has relapsed now. The director is reportedly in a critical condition.

Nishikant made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year in Marathi cinema. The film was also critically acclaimed and won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

Nishikant hit the national limelight when he directed the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015. The film was theatrically released in India on 31 July 2015 and received overwhelming reviews from critics. It grossed Rs 93.85 crore nationwide.