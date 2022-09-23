Director of Chhello Show, India's Oscar Entry, Speaks on Edging Out Biggies Like RRR

Ever since Variety magazine carried an article earlier this month, which spoke of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR having good prospects at the 95th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, it was widely discussed by media outlets. Aided by the fact that the movie greatly impressed the Western audience since its premiere on Netflix, it was speculated to be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. However, that has not happened and the Gujarati film Chhello Show, which is directed by Pan Nalin, has been selected as India’s official entry, instead.

Ever since the name of Chhello Show surfaced as India’s official entry for the Oscars, there have been mixed reactions on social media. While those who have watched the film have been in complete agreement and lauded the decision of the jury, others are questioning the biased mindset of giving little or no importance to the box office-friendly films. Some are even miffed at the film being chosen over The Kashmir Files, yet another film that was believed to have good chances.

In the middle of the mixed response, the director of Chhello Show, Pan Nalin has now opened up. Upon asking how he felt about edging out biggies like RRR and The Kashmir files by Etimes, he chose not to answer it and said that the 17-member jury who selected his film unanimously should be posed the question instead. He also said that the jury had been watching the movies that the media had been hyping about for 2 days which included RRR, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiadwadi. However, he believes that Chhello Show must have pleasantly surprised the jury, which is why they chose it.

He also revealed that in the same interview, that noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker had predicted that his film would go to the Oscars months back when he saw the film. Ashutosh’s film Lagaan has been an entry to the Oscars 20 years back.

Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama which focuses on a nine-year-old who loves cinema and how he bribes his way into a movie palace and spends his summer vacation watching movies from the projection booth. The cast includes Bhavin Rabri, Richa Meena, Vikas Bata, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli.

