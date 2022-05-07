Director of Tamil Daily Soap Kaatrukkena Veli Replaced

Among many shows and daily soaps that air on the Tamil television channel Star Vijay, the coming of age show Kaatrukkena Veli has created a fan base of its own. While most serials focus on family and traditions, this serial is about college romance and focuses mostly on youngsters. An official remake of the Bengali serial Mohor, which airs on Star Jalsha, Kaatrukkena Veli stars Priyanka Kumar and Swaminathan Anandharaman.

A few reports claim that the show’s director has been changed recently. It is being rumoured that a new director is replacing the present director of the serial. The show was previously directed by Francis Kathiravan and then Chandrasekar V. Now, if reports are to be believed, Harish Adithya has taken over as the new director. Harsh is known for his famous family drama Thalattu that airs on Sun TV.

The story of Kaatrukkena Veli revolves around Vennila (Priyanka Kumar), an undergraduate student who desires to be an IAS officer. When her father compels her to marry, she flees her home before her arranged marriage and relocates to a large city to further her education. Her life takes a new turn when she meets Suryakumar, her professor and they fall in love.

The show also saw another departure recently as Darshan K Raju, who was playing the role of Suryakumar, left the series. He was replaced by Swaminathan Anantharaman, who is known for having appeared in many Kannada movies. The lead couple in the show, Vennilla and Suryakumar, has a loyal fan base. Fans had recently expressed their displeasure over the fact that the serial did not receive a single award at the Vijay TV Television Awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.