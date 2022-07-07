Director Omar Lulu Clarifies on Defamatory Post Against Actor Soubin Shahir

Several celebrities have been victims of social media hacking in the past, and Malaylam filmmaker Omar Lulu claims to be the latest one. Since the last few days the users were surprised to see a series of derogatory posts on Lulu’s Facebook wall. The recent one was a defamatory post against actor Soubin Shahir. Though the post was removed minutes after upload, fans were quick enough to take a screenshot and make it viral. The screenshots were shared on social media platforms multiple times.

Now, the filmmaker has shared a long note on his official Facebook account to clarify the issue. Lulu stated that neither he nor his social media team is aware of the defamatory Facebook post against Shahir. He suspected that his FB account was hacked. The director apologised for hurting the feelings of the actor as well as his fans.

“I don’t know whether my account is hacked and I genuinely apologise to the actor Soubin Shahir and his loved ones for hurting their feelings,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

The director also requested people not to circulate the screenshots and fake news related to the matter on the internet.

Recently, another screenshot claiming that Lulu had posted a defamatory image of the legendary actor Mammootty on his official Facebook handle went viral on the internet. At the time, many also suspected that the director’s account could have been hacked.

Meanwhile, Lulu is busy with his highly anticipated action movie Power Star. Babu Antony is playing the lead role in the movie, which has been scripted by the late veteran writer Dennis Joseph.

