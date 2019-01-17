LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Omung Kumar Goes Back to Narendra Modi's Roots for Biopic on Him

Omung Kumar B, who is making a movie on PM Narendra Modi, visited places in Gujarat where the political leader spent his childhood days.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Omung Kumar Goes Back to Narendra Modi's Roots for Biopic on Him
Image credits: IANS
Loading...
Gandhinagar: Filmmaker Omung Kumar B, who is making a movie on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited places in Gujarat where the political leader spent his childhood days.

As PM Narendra Modi gets ready to go on the floors, Omung and his team are travelling through the length and breadth of Gujarat to finalise the locations where they will be shooting.

"Omung was seen visiting lanes in Ahmedabad, the houses in Vadnagar where Modiji lived since childhood and the House of MG, a heritage hotel in Ahmedabad," a source from the production team said.

"He was also seen heading to the famous Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki vav - a stepwell in the town of Patan in Gujarat, the stone structures in Bhuj and the White Desert. The makers intend to keep the film factually correct in terms of its picturisation which is why the places which are very significant to Modiji are being looked at. That is where the shoot will happen," added the source.

Director Omung Kumar in Gujarat for biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director Omung Kumar in Gujarat for biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Starring Vivek Anand Oberoi as Modi, the film will be shot in locations across the country as well.

PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Ssingh, is a biopic that will narrate the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister and finally the landmark election of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and Modi's elevation as India's Prime Minister.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram