Director Omung Kumar Scouting Locations for Modi Biopic, Meets Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Omung has been traveling around the country to finalise the locations for the biopic on Narendra Modi, which has actor Vivek Oberoi essaying the role of the Prime Minister.
Omung has been traveling around the country to finalise the locations for the biopic on Narendra Modi, which has actor Vivek Oberoi essaying the role of the Prime Minister.
Director Omung Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during his visit to Uttarkashi for his upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Omung is busy scouting locations for the film titled PM Narendra Modi. It was during one of his location hunting sprees in the town of Uttarkashi that Omung met Rawat, said a source.
The filmmaker, who has been working on the project for the past two years, visited the locales of Harsil village. He also travelled to Nelang Valley. He has been traveling in and around the country to finalise the film's locations. It is expected to go on the floors during the Republic Day week.
PM Narendra Modi is a biopic that will present the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and finally his landmark election as the Prime Minister of India.
Produced by Sandip Ssingh and directed by Omung, PM Narendra Modi has Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Modi. Earlier this month, the first look of the biopic was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Tamil movie Vivegam. Omung Kumar has earlier directed biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit. His last directorial was Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharad Kelkar .
This is film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019
Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually ! pic.twitter.com/ydgyRAwD96
जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019
