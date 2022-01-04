Director Ponkumaran to Shoot Some Scenes in Chennai for Tamil Comedy Golmaal

Director Ponkumaran has concluded a major schedule of Tamil comedy duo Jiiva-Mirchi Shiva-starrer Golmaal. The film, produced by B. Vinod Jain under the banner of Jaguar Studios, also stars Sanjana Singh in the lead role. Now, the team has returned to shoot some important scenes in Chennai. The Golmaal team will return to Mauritius for a fresh schedule this month itself.

Director Ponkumaran said that the shooting in Mauritius started in December 2021. He said that major portions of the movie were completed in 25 days. The film will be a full-length comedy film that can be enjoyed by the audience from all sections, he said.

Talking about working with Jiiva and Mirchi Shiva, Ponukmaran told news agency IANS, “Both of them have a great sense of humour and their chemistry in Golmaal will be talked about.”

Apart from Jiiva, Mirchi Shiva and Sanjana Singh, the film will see Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Naren, Manobala, Vaiyapuri, Yugi Sethu, Sadhu Gokila, Vipin Siddharth, Ramesh Khanna, KSG Venkatesh, Malavika, and Madhu Sneha in pivotal roles.

Ponkumaran worked as an assistant of directors K. Bhagyaraj and K.S. Ravikumar. He had earlier scripted superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Lingaa’. He had directed many successful Kannada films, including Vishnuvardhana, Yejamana. His Tamil film Golmaal will have music composed by Arul Dev.

The director has said that the crew members are working in their best capacity to conclude the shooting as soon as possible. He lauded the efforts of crew members working hard while following Covid norms. The film is likely to be released in the first half of 2022.

Actor Jiiva has caught the public’s attention for his portrayal of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the Bollywood movie 83. The film directed by Kabir Khan has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.