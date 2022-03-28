Director Prasad Oak Responds To Controversy Over Casting Amruta Khanvilkar in Chandramukhi

National award-winning actor-director Prasad Oak’s upcoming Marathi film Chandramukhi has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Despite the buzz around the movie in the industry the makers had not revealed the name of the actress, who will be playing the lead role of Chandramukhi. However, all speculations have been put to rest now as Amruta Khavilkar’s name has been revealed with the poster launch of the film. The poster of the movie was released at a grant ceremony recently. Actor Adinath Kothare will be playing the male lead opposite Amruta.

While congratulatory messages are pouring in for Amruta from all over, actress and dancer Mansi Naik has stirred a controversy. She claimed that Prasad Oak first approached her for the role of Chandramukhi and she would have played the character better. As the controversy started erupting, Prasad Oak came out to clear the air, saying that Amruta was the first and only choice for Chandramukhi.

In a video shared by Peepingmoonmarathi account on Instagram, Prasad Oak said, “When I decided to make Chandramukhi, I decided to take Lavani dance to the world stage. Ever since I started thinking of an actress for the lead role in this film, the only actress I had in mind as a director was Amruta Khanvilkar. I have not considered any other actress and I am sure that Amruta will do justice to this role.”

Speaking about how Amruta took up the challenge of taking up the role of a Lavani dancer, Prasad Oak said that Amruta has gained five to seven kilos for this role. She maintained her weight for a year and a half even after the shooting of the movie stopped due to the pandemic and the lockdown. He concluded saying that if someone claims to have been offered the role just before the film’s release, it should not be paid attention.

Chandramukhi is based on writer Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name and revolves around the titular character, a Lavani dancer, who faces an unexpected incident that gives her life an unexpected turn.

